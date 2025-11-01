View from the Airbnb

My bedroom view in Dijon. Catching up with photos from a weekend away.
A very early alarm at 5.20am after a restless night. And very dark leaving the house for the bus stop.
So was at St Pancras in good time, finding M in M&S ready to buy bubbly, though we weren't allowed to until 7. So we hung around till then, hunting out nibbles to buy also.
E arrived and we went through security and passports. Train was on time and we drank the crémant and ate the nibbles and chatted probably a bit loudly.
At Paris, it was a quick turnaround to get to Gare de Lyon. There we had enough time to buy lunch - a lovely comte cheese and chutney baguette - before catching the train to Dijon, a double decker. Weather looked gloomy out of the window.
In Dijon we walked to the Airbnb and met the housekeeper and got keys. A lovely well fitted out flat though was up 3 very narrow steep flights of stairs. I had the big double bedroom.
Got an Uber to the industrial estate on Dijon's outskirts so E could pick up her order, returning in another Uber to rest at the flat for a short while.
Went out to a bar E had been to before - L'Ours Pimpant. Had two halves of a very nice blonde beer. Lovely cool vibe and atmosphere with friendly servers. One of the servers recommended good restaurants and we walked to one of them - Le 314, a very nice place opposite the market halls.
Yummy food - prawn popcorn, garlicky snails, trout and mash, and burgundy wine
Met E's friend Celine who joined us for a drink.
E went on to join her in a local bar and M and I went home to bed. E returned not long after as Celine had gone home by the time she got there.
Le 314 https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-11-01
1 November 2025
Dijon, France