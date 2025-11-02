Rue de la Chouette

The owl is a symbol of Dijon and there are little owl plaques in the road tracing a path around its best sights. Catching up with photos from a weekend away.
After a bit of drink and all the rich food the night before, I had a restless night. The bed was unnervingly huge and muffled noise came from the street below at some point.
We went out for breakfast finding Café Napi for croissants, a chocolate cookie and tea. Followed by a morning of shopping. Picked up wine, cheese and bread for supper. And to bring home, Burgundy wine, chocolate, mustard of course, cakes and an owl hand towel.
Took our purchases back to the flat before wandering round the lovely cobbled streets - lots of interesting shops, but shut as was Sunday. Weather mild but very showery.
Ended up at Monsieur Moutarde (Celine's recommendation) for a brunch buffet. All you could eat mezze items, breakfast staples, sausage, eggs, cheese, salmon and puddings.
Visited the fine arts museum after with Celine. A lovely airy former palace of the dukes of Burgundy with an excellent range of art from medieval to impressionist to contemporary.
Took a look at the elegant Place de la Liberation before I left M and E to get a beer. I went back - had had a headache all day and my knee was really sore.
Tried to sleep but couldn't get comfortable. Got up when the others returned for a cheese and bread supper and the chocolate religieuse I'd bought in a bakery earlier. Played tunes after.