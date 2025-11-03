Autumn in Paris

One of the characteristic steps leading down from the heights of Montmartre. Catching up with photos from a weekend away.
Another restless night and up early so we could pack up and leave. Got an Uber to the station to catch another double decker train back to Paris. Ate our croissants purchased yesterday for breakfast, and excitingly I was the woman in seat 61 (for those who don't know the Man in Seat 61 is the world's foremost expert on train travel).
At Paris we dumped our bags in the consigne (all efficient with attendants and scanners now, as opposed to the chaotic self-service lockers we had to use previously) and walked to Montmartre,
Walked around Sacre Coeur (looks like it could do with a clean), Place du Tertre, the Maison Rose before walking a little way down to Bon Jo, a nice brunch place - E fancied eggs. I had smoked salmon, scrambled eggs, rosti with baguette and tea.
Carried on down through the little park and worked our way gradually to Gare du Nord. Sadly the boulangerie on the corner didn't have any religieuses.
Train on time again and we had snacks and wine before dozing Home by 6.30 for a snack supper and a wait for niece R to arrive.