Previous
308 / 365
The Wild Life of the Fox
A short but lovely book about our largest wild predator. Love them or hate them. I love them.
R travelled back to Ireland but is returning tomorrow, rather mad. Into the office and a nice mild autumn day. Back home hearing all the fireworks going off for Guy Fawkes Night.
5 November 2025
Walthamstow E17
5th November 2025
5th Nov 25
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Tags
book
,
fox
,
bookmark
,
read books
,
the wild life of the fox
,
john lewis-stempel
