310 / 365
Rather scary
Dave put the Halloween pumpkins on the garden table after they'd served their purpose last week. They are gradually returning to nature.
Worked from home not feeling very productive. Quite tired - a full moon always seems to unsettle my sleep more than normal.
Niece R due back again this evening with her friend S.
6 November 2025
Walthamstow E17
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
Tags
orange
,
garden
,
scary
,
carved
,
halloween
,
pumpkin
,
pumpkins
Zilli~
ace
LoL
November 6th, 2025
