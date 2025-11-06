Previous
Rather scary by boxplayer
Rather scary

Dave put the Halloween pumpkins on the garden table after they'd served their purpose last week. They are gradually returning to nature.

Worked from home not feeling very productive. Quite tired - a full moon always seems to unsettle my sleep more than normal.

Niece R due back again this evening with her friend S.

