Previous
311 / 365
Wine glass on rainbow coaster
You can just see the colours through the bottom of the glass.
Another working from home day and gloomy if mild. R and friend S were around in the morning, had a look round Walthamstow in the afternoon and have now gone to a gig.
Dave has gone to a school reunion in Barnet so it's just mum and me at home watching The Repair Shop and eating jacket potatoes with red wine.
7 November 2025
Walthamstow E17
7th November 2025
7th Nov 25
3
0
wine glass
,
glass
,
rainbow
,
colourful
Dorothy
ace
Simple beauty. Enjoy your evening.
November 7th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice effect.
November 7th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Cool shot!
Enjoy your relaxed evening with mum
November 7th, 2025
Enjoy your relaxed evening with mum