Wine glass on rainbow coaster

You can just see the colours through the bottom of the glass.



Another working from home day and gloomy if mild. R and friend S were around in the morning, had a look round Walthamstow in the afternoon and have now gone to a gig.



Dave has gone to a school reunion in Barnet so it's just mum and me at home watching The Repair Shop and eating jacket potatoes with red wine.



7 November 2025

Walthamstow E17