Wine glass on rainbow coaster by boxplayer
311 / 365

Wine glass on rainbow coaster

You can just see the colours through the bottom of the glass.

Another working from home day and gloomy if mild. R and friend S were around in the morning, had a look round Walthamstow in the afternoon and have now gone to a gig.

Dave has gone to a school reunion in Barnet so it's just mum and me at home watching The Repair Shop and eating jacket potatoes with red wine.

7 November 2025
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Dorothy ace
Simple beauty. Enjoy your evening.
Susan Wakely ace
Nice effect.
Beverley ace
Cool shot!
Enjoy your relaxed evening with mum
