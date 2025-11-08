Walther Cutting

The lovely pairing of two of Europe's finest folk musicians, Gudrun Walther from Germany and our own Andy Cutting - playing a concert in a converted granary not far from Cambridge.
Busy Saturday. Cycled to the park market to stock up on kimchi, but annoyingly the stall wasn't there. Walked up the road to the Veg Hut where I knew they had some in but what with that and a family with annoyingly badly behaved twins who took ages at the cheese stall, I was late back.
A rush in which case to get us and mum out of the house, Dave valiantly wheeling her up the hill for her hair appointment. Nice bob she has now.
Walked across the road to join Dave in the Tavern on the Hill for lunch. Excellent food - burrata and veggie burgers - Mum having fries and halloumi. The margarita they made was very good too. Place was busy with some kind of get-together of mum's, dads and very little ones so a touch noisy but all good natured.
Home for a quick rest before leaving mum with EastEnders, sandwiches and Bailey's and driving to the concert. Lovely evening of music. Chatted a bit with Emily R and friend and enjoyed a gin.