313 / 365
Snowflakes
Suddenly all the adverts on telly are Christmassy. Actually this cover sits on top of our sofa all year round.
Woke up with a dodgy crampy tummy this morning oddly, but luckily it seemed to clear on time for me to enjoy Dave's halloumi brunch.
Quiet day - a bit of reading and playing music, cooked a swede and beetroot soup for Dave's lunches (not my cup of tea at all) and ordered a new dressing gown for mum.
A nice prawn and pak choi stir fry for supper, cooked by Dave.
Another lovely sunny autumn day. Yesterday was similar.
9 November 2025
Walthamstow E17
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8998
photos
176
followers
191
following
85% complete
4
365 2025
Pixel 7a
9th November 2025 8:27pm
red
,
winter
,
snowflakes
,
snowflake
,
wintry
