Snowflakes by boxplayer
313 / 365

Snowflakes

Suddenly all the adverts on telly are Christmassy. Actually this cover sits on top of our sofa all year round.

Woke up with a dodgy crampy tummy this morning oddly, but luckily it seemed to clear on time for me to enjoy Dave's halloumi brunch.

Quiet day - a bit of reading and playing music, cooked a swede and beetroot soup for Dave's lunches (not my cup of tea at all) and ordered a new dressing gown for mum.

A nice prawn and pak choi stir fry for supper, cooked by Dave.

Another lovely sunny autumn day. Yesterday was similar.

9 November 2025
Walthamstow E17

