Wet by boxplayer
Wet

Drops on a railing left over from today's very damp day. In the office but very tired. Had woken up in the early hours with an overactive brain and couldn't get back to sleep for ages. Fell asleep on the tube home.

10 November 2025
Westminster SW1
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Babs ace
Looks a bit of a dreary day.
November 10th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful DOF
November 10th, 2025  
Dave ace
Nice perspective
November 10th, 2025  
