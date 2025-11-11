Previous
Lest we forget by boxplayer
Lest we forget

Remembrance Day service at work. And lots of odd meetings and choir rehearsal made for a bitty day. But IT finally sorted out the problems with getting into the app that makes me get up and move regularly which is good.

11 November 2025
Westminster SW1
