315 / 365
Lest we forget
Remembrance Day service at work. And lots of odd meetings and choir rehearsal made for a bitty day. But IT finally sorted out the problems with getting into the app that makes me get up and move regularly which is good.
11 November 2025
Westminster SW1
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
9000
photos
176
followers
191
following
Tags
remembrance
,
poppy
,
remembrance day
