Autumn cycle

Did a short cycle through the northern wetlands, a few autumn leaves still remaining. Saw grebes too.

Non-working day and took it relatively easy though I really should have packed for a weekend away. Made a list at any rate.

Also booked tickets for the Revels of Puck circus at Christmas and the Finnish church Christmas dinner. Dave and I started on a new project whereby we tackle one of our bookshelves to see what we can get rid of.

Annoyingly got an email from the tenant who's left - need to work out what we do with the tenancy and her share of the deposit as the guy wants to stay on.

Baked potatoes for supper and having finished rewatching Father Ted, started on the new series of Gone Fishing.

Sole survivor https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-11-12

12 November 2025
Walthamstow E17
12 November 2025

