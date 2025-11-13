Previous
Wet night by boxplayer
Wet night

Storm Claudia apparently. Looks like we're getting the worst of it tonight.

Visitors from GDS with us for the day and we all went to the canteen for lunch. Also busy with meetings and book club.

Asked sister T to look into the tenancy issue. And in other news, Dave and I have been thinking of getting civil partnered (for tax evasion purposes) and wanted to do it on our anniversary in March, but the earliest appointment to give notice is in April, how ridiculous.

Brought fish and chips back as a nice comfort easy option.

Westminster SW1
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details

Beverley ace
What about Gretna Green…
November 13th, 2025  
Pat
A nice rainy scene with the reflected car lights.
Time to batten down the hatches for the next few hours I think.
November 13th, 2025  
Tim L ace
You old romantic, you !
November 13th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Great idea ;)
November 13th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Weather miserable but makes for a nice light effect.
The tax man is responsible for so much!
November 13th, 2025  
