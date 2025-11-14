Marylebone bauble

From a Christmas tree in Marylebone station. Catching up with photos from recent busy days.
A very wet day with Storm Claudia, not horrendous in London - lots of heavy rain - but worse in Oxfordshire where I was going.
Worked from home, packing first thing. Had lunch with mum and made her emergency sandwiches. Apparently she ate them almost as soon as I left and after Dave had given her snacks, not realising, she was ruined for dinner.
Left at 2.30 in good time but very annoyingly my updated Crosscountry app didn't know about the emergency timetable in place because of the storm nor that the specific train I was aiming for was one of those not running. In fact it had sent me regular notifications to say it was on time.
Phoned A to rearrange my pickup from Bicester North and spent the extra time at the station buying snacks from M&S.
The train was understandably heaving but I found a seat. Had to keep my suitcase by my legs as there was nowhere to stow it but the nice woman next to me was fine about it - most people seemed good humoured.
Train arrived on time but the rain continued and I had to make a run for A's car on arrival. She drove us straight to the pub, the Plough at Wolvercote - no time to stop at the hotel as we had a 6pm booking. Met Sharon, Ian and Nick there.
A was supposed to be eating with the tutors but most were arriving late so she stayed with us.
Nice food: prawn cocktail salad and halloumi and mushroom burger with chips plus 2 red wines. After, a session in the library. Wasn't as bad as we'd expected as not all 80 melodeon players were in attendance. A pleasant mix of tunes and abilities.
Finished at 11.30 and A drove us back to the hotel where I read and ate snacks so was late putting my head down.