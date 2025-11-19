Women in Print

Exhibition at the William Morris Gallery. Clockwise from top left:



Prado Biba trouser suit by Barbara Hulanicki c1968

Malindi, furnishing fabric by Gwenfred Jarvis 1959

Suit in Liberty fabric by Mary Quant 1965

Dark Garden, furnishing fabric by Hilda Durkin 1953

Jester, furnishing fabric by Colleen Farr 1956

Bauhaus curtains by Susan Collier and Sarah Campbell 1972



Very cold this morning and heard rain first thing. This turned to sleet for a short while. Gave mum a hot breakfast and collected her new fleecy dressing gown from the shop it had been delivered to.



Left at 12.30 to meet L at Walthamstow for lunch and an exhibition. Had been stumped as to where to have lunch - our fave places further away or closed on a Wednesday lunchtime. Decided on Hirondelle Kitchen which was a good choice - shakshuka for L, croque salmon for Dave and a salmon tart and salad for me.



Walked to the gallery for this excellent small exhibition showcasing the many women designers that have worked, and still work, for Liberty.



Cake and tea in the café after and chat. Walked home for a chat over Zoom with sisters to decide what to do with the tenancy.



Not very hungry, think we'll just have a snack for supper.



19 November 2025

Walthamstow E17