321 / 365
Lighted office windows
Always leaving work in the dark now. Working in the office day and seriously bitter. Very bright but incredibly cold for November especially considering how mild it was last week.
Phoned the remaining tenant to discuss options and he seemed ok with it, though I haven't had confirmation in writing yet.
Very tired all day after another restless night so decided against going to the big choir rehearsal with orchestra after work - as I write this at 8.30, they're still singing.
20 November 2025
Westminster SW1
20th November 2025
20th Nov 25
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
9009
photos
175
followers
190
following
314
315
316
317
318
319
320
321
2411
317
2412
318
2413
319
320
321
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 2025
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
20th November 2025 6:03pm
Tags
office
,
window
,
lights
,
windows
Renee Salamon
ace
Great PoV - love all the lines
November 20th, 2025
