Lighted office windows by boxplayer
Lighted office windows

Always leaving work in the dark now. Working in the office day and seriously bitter. Very bright but incredibly cold for November especially considering how mild it was last week.

Phoned the remaining tenant to discuss options and he seemed ok with it, though I haven't had confirmation in writing yet.

Very tired all day after another restless night so decided against going to the big choir rehearsal with orchestra after work - as I write this at 8.30, they're still singing.

20 November 2025
Westminster SW1
Renee Salamon ace
Great PoV - love all the lines
November 20th, 2025  
