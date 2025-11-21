Fish(fingers) and (homemade) chips

Comfort supper.



Dispiriting morning. I went into my emails to unearth the tickets for Dave and colleague to come to our choir concert. A lot of increasingly urgent ferreting in email folders, both personal and work, and checking bank payments later - I had to come to the sickening conclusion that although I was convinced I'd ordered them, I somehow hadn't. And it's completely sold out with not a ticket to be had for love nor money.



I have to say I was devastated but Dave was incredibly good about it. Unfortunately what with my general lack of energy and unfitness, I felt even worse thinking my usually organised brain is no longer foolproof either.



And the tenant took a while to get back to confirm he's ok with the option we're going with - but he did eventually. And the departing tenant is fine with it too.



Luckily work was quiet and peaceful. Weather again bitterly cold but beautifully bright. Dave out tonight meeting ex-colleagues for an Indian. So mum and I had our comfort supper watching The Repair Shop.



Walthamstow E17