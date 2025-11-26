Osteopathic clinic

With added shark.



Busy non-working day - would have liked to stay longer in bed but wasn't to be. Drove to mum's flat first thing to check on things and pick up post.



Back home for a sustaining salad lunch before Dave and I left mum to go to the dentist for Dave's root canal work - he'd got a cancellation. A bus ride just beyond South Woodford. A job well out of the way.



Came home on a very crowded 123 bus and stopped at the Italian Bakery for cake and focaccia. At home went through the present box to see what we already have. Getting stuck into the jobs, having made a big Christmas to do list at lunchtime.



Turnpike Lane N8