Osteopathic clinic by boxplayer
330 / 365

Osteopathic clinic

With added shark.

Busy non-working day - would have liked to stay longer in bed but wasn't to be. Drove to mum's flat first thing to check on things and pick up post.

Back home for a sustaining salad lunch before Dave and I left mum to go to the dentist for Dave's root canal work - he'd got a cancellation. A bus ride just beyond South Woodford. A job well out of the way.

Came home on a very crowded 123 bus and stopped at the Italian Bakery for cake and focaccia. At home went through the present box to see what we already have. Getting stuck into the jobs, having made a big Christmas to do list at lunchtime.

26 November 2025
Turnpike Lane N8
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
90% complete

Beverley ace
Lovely cheerful wall… the dolphin is super. Your very organised.
November 26th, 2025  
Tia ace
I like that wall!
November 26th, 2025  
Tim L ace
Isn't that an orca ? Apropos to nothing much, when I lived somewhere near Finchley in my student days, we received a typo-riddled election leaflet from the Horney Young Conservatives ! As if such a thing could be !
November 26th, 2025  
