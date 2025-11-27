William Morris Gallery Late

A late evening opening at the gallery - local designer stalls, carols, mulled wine etc. Very busy of course - here a lot of the families are waiting for the Christmas tree lights to go on. We didn't wait.



Working from home day, finishing early to go with mum and Dave to the gallery late opening. Looked around the stalls and the shop and partook of the mulled wine. The choir sang on the stairs which was slightly annoying as the entrance hall shop was then completely blocked with people watching.



Left via the chippie bringing back fish and chips to eat while watching Pride and Prejudice.



Walthamstow E17