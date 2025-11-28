Previous
Mirabelle jelly by boxplayer
332 / 365

Mirabelle jelly

Bought from a stall at the William Morris Gallery Late opening yesterday. Interested to try it.

Working from home - a nice bright day before rain over the next few days. Got our first delivery of the cheese advent calendar - nice and smelly now in the fridge.

Now cooking a tray bake of cauliflower, pumpkin, chickpeas and halloumi.

Terrible fire in residential blocks in Hong Kong, very hard not to be reminded of Grenfell.

28 November 2025
Walthamstow E17
28th November 2025 28th Nov 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
90% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

FunnyFace
That sounds rather nice! I just went to have a jam butty for tea as couldn't face anything more and jam had gone off. Not bad though, been open 2 years!
Yes, Hong Kong brought a tear to my eye, looked like hell.
November 28th, 2025  
Tim L ace
I get a homemade jar of this every year from my neighbour. I feel about mirabelles the way you feel about beetroot.
November 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact