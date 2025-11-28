Sign up
Previous
332 / 365
Mirabelle jelly
Bought from a stall at the William Morris Gallery Late opening yesterday. Interested to try it.
Working from home - a nice bright day before rain over the next few days. Got our first delivery of the cheese advent calendar - nice and smelly now in the fridge.
Now cooking a tray bake of cauliflower, pumpkin, chickpeas and halloumi.
Terrible fire in residential blocks in Hong Kong, very hard not to be reminded of Grenfell.
28 November 2025
Walthamstow E17
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
9024
photos
174
followers
189
following
325
326
327
328
329
330
331
332
326
2417
327
328
329
330
331
332
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365 2025
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
28th November 2025 6:52pm
jam
homemade
jelly
mirabelle
FunnyFace
That sounds rather nice! I just went to have a jam butty for tea as couldn't face anything more and jam had gone off. Not bad though, been open 2 years!
Yes, Hong Kong brought a tear to my eye, looked like hell.
November 28th, 2025
Tim L
ace
I get a homemade jar of this every year from my neighbour. I feel about mirabelles the way you feel about beetroot.
November 28th, 2025
Yes, Hong Kong brought a tear to my eye, looked like hell.