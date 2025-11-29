Pink bank of cloud

Interesting sky this evening.



Busied ourselves this morning trying to get out on time to get to the Finnish Church Christmas Fair in time for when it opened - otherwise you have to queue for ages.



But what with fannying, getting petrol and accidents on the rainy roads, we were late and there was a fair queue. Me and mum queue-jumped of course because she can't stand in a queue, but Dave had to wait.



We waited in the downstairs restaurant till he was in, then had the usual sausage (veggie for us) and mash with an alcoholic gloggi. Lots of browsing round the food and chocolate stalls after - mum got tired and went and sat down. Bought loads of chocolate, bread, fish and Karelian pasties.



Some nice things upstairs - cards, Christmas decorations and my favourite stall of Christmas earrings. More food here - open sandwiches and cake with tea.



Drove home to rest, watch All Creatures Great and Small and nibble more cinnamon buns. Karelian pasties for supper and finishing off Pride and Prejudice.



Walthamstow E17