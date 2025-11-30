Previous
Tinsel by boxplayer
334 / 365

Tinsel

At Big Penny Social. Here for a Christmas market this morning. Had thought to bring mum but glad I didn't as it wasn't that great.

Home again, I cooked a big pot of celeriac, carrot and quinoa soup for Dave's lunches and supper.

More Christmas jobs - wrote the cards to send to Finland and helped Dave get all the Christmas stuff from the loft - including my Christmas earrings.

Last ceilidh band class and we worked on pieces we wanted to share with the other tunes group. Drinks after before home for soup and starting to watch Shetland - another police drama seemingly about a tiny place where a disproportionate number of murders take place.

30 November 2025
Walthamstow E17
30th November 2025 30th Nov 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
91% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Like in Midsomer Murders ;)
November 30th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Your soup sounds delicious… busy fun day…
November 30th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Colourful tinsel.
November 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact