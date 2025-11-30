Tinsel

At Big Penny Social. Here for a Christmas market this morning. Had thought to bring mum but glad I didn't as it wasn't that great.



Home again, I cooked a big pot of celeriac, carrot and quinoa soup for Dave's lunches and supper.



More Christmas jobs - wrote the cards to send to Finland and helped Dave get all the Christmas stuff from the loft - including my Christmas earrings.



Last ceilidh band class and we worked on pieces we wanted to share with the other tunes group. Drinks after before home for soup and starting to watch Shetland - another police drama seemingly about a tiny place where a disproportionate number of murders take place.



30 November 2025

Walthamstow E17