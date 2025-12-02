Coconut curry

At vegan restaurant Mildreds where I met G for a catch-up.
Working in the office and was supposed to go to choir rehearsal at lunchtime but after having popped out into the cold for a haircut, couldn't be bothered to go outside again. Grabbed a sandwich lunch and watched the local school choir do their carols in the atrium.
Got a bus to Mildreds at Victoria as knees were being irksome. Nice food and chat and a cocktail. Went for corn ribs and mushroom pie with a couple of dark chocolate truffles after. G a touch down with things at the moment - not sure what steps to take next with life decisions.
Stopped at Hotel Chocolat in the station on the way back to buy work chocolates and Dave's Christmas present sleekster.
Somehow seriously shattered once home and just went to bed, passing out very quickly but waking up regularly in a restless night.