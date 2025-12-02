Previous
Coconut curry by boxplayer
336 / 365

Coconut curry

At vegan restaurant Mildreds where I met G for a catch-up.

Working in the office and was supposed to go to choir rehearsal at lunchtime but after having popped out into the cold for a haircut, couldn't be bothered to go outside again. Grabbed a sandwich lunch and watched the local school choir do their carols in the atrium.

Got a bus to Mildreds at Victoria as knees were being irksome. Nice food and chat and a cocktail. Went for corn ribs and mushroom pie with a couple of dark chocolate truffles after. G a touch down with things at the moment - not sure what steps to take next with life decisions.

Stopped at Hotel Chocolat in the station on the way back to buy work chocolates and Dave's Christmas present sleekster.

Somehow seriously shattered once home and just went to bed, passing out very quickly but waking up regularly in a restless night.

Shopping https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2025-12-02

2 December 2025
Victoria SW1
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
92% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact