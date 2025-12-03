Previous
Christmas tree by boxplayer
337 / 365

Christmas tree

Like last year, we borrowed mum's wheelchair to help us bring it home - a nice bushy 5-footer.

Busy non-working day. Bagels for breakfast with the bright sunshine shining through the kitchen back doors. Walked to the park to buy the tree and popped into the Italian Bakery to buy food and drink presents for the VDBs.

Cycled to Oxfam after to stock up on cards and DIY crackers plus find chocolate coins to top up my Secret Santa present.

Snacks while watching All Creatures Great and Small before I had a bath and Dave put the lights around the tree - all we had time to do today - alas one strand of lights isn't working.

Sorting out a baked potato supper and packing my bag for tomorrow - Christmas party day - ended a busy day.

3 December 2025
Walthamstow E17
3rd December 2025

From London UK.
Kate
Rolling seems easier than carrying
December 3rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely
A perfect Christmas tree carrier.
December 3rd, 2025  
