Waiting for Christmas dinner

With a glass of rather good tart mulled wine. At the work Christmas do.
Into the office and most of the team in in person for our Christmas celebrations. Quite busy trying to get things done what with several meetings and leaving early. Several of us brought goodies in to share.
Grabbed a quick sandwich before the afternoon team meeting where once the meeting business was out of the way, we gave out the Secret Santa presents. I got a lovely tote bag with 'For 🦊 sake' on it - haha - and a beautifully hand-quilled fox card - all from Caroline.
Walked to the Marquis of Granby for our meal. Nice quiet room upstairs with one other party. Mulled wine to start and good plentiful food: salmon and prawn cocktail, nut roast and lemon tart. And I tried sprouts for the first time in decades and decided I now liked them. Only one poor man serving though.
Stayed on a little for another drink of wine but I started to feel headachey again though this dissipated after I stopped drinking the wine and drank water. Still left earlier than the others so could get to bed early after lack of sleep the previous night.