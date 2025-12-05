Morning light

Very frosty this morning after a clear night and a super moon. From my bedroom window, I could still see the moon over the opposite terrace but it was too low to see as I came out into the street to say goodbye to Dave. So took a stroll around the block and to the small park where it was visible. Sky was a lovely colour above the overground lines as the sun was rising.
Back for a day working at home - catching up with the rest of the team who'd stayed on later after the Christmas dinner.
Worked till 6, taking ages to clear all that needed doing. Finally stopped and spend a good couple of hours decorating the tree and getting the rest of the decorations up - along with mulled wine and Christmas music. Dave put the light-up reindeer up outside the back door.