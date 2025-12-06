Christmas at Kew

The first without the Hercules and Achelous statue, reclaimed by the King (more than annoyingly), that used to be a focal part of the finale in front of the Palm House. Maybe that's why they didn't have the normal finale and had a new beginale with a bridge over the lake and illuminated water lilies. Nice. But not the same. The mycelium network was fabulous though.
Busy Saturday. Light breakfast and I put up the small fibre optic tree downstairs. Walked with mum and Dave to the park market where we stocked up on kimchee, cheese, salami and veg as well as having prosecco and oysters as the stall was there for a change. Very blustery though and odd spots of rain.
Walked to the Veg Hut to refill hand and body wash but they'd annoyingly run out of the latter - and on to Tesco for top-up shopping. Tried to go into the Bell for lunch but it was loud with the football on and mum said she was feeling funny (probably because of guzzling her prosecco) so we went back.
Dave did a good halloumi fry-up at home instead and I sorted mum out for an evening alone, putting sandwiches in the fridge.
Left for Kew - usual rubbish District line - popping aspirin as I was worried how my legs would cope with the route round the lights - not great as it turned out. Met Dave's colleague S at the station.
The tour was good but we missed the finale and my legs got very achey very quickly - had to sit occasionally. I had a hotdog after and we looked at the nice shop things.
Got the overground back and entertainingly neither of us could run for our connection at Gospel Oak - we did make it though. The walk back from the tube was hard though and I had a restless night with trying to get comfortable.