Giant roast dinners

The Sunday roast at the Dog House was something else. Quite glad I didn't go for it, it was huge.
Quite exhausted after yesterday's Kew exertions and trying to sleep with sore legs. It took a while to get firm details about our meetup today with the VDBs. While waiting, had a light breakfast and sorted mum out with something cooked as we'd be out most of the afternoon. Put a salad lunch in the fridge for her too.
Left for a 1.30 reservation at this pub near Epping, the rain quite heavy and obviously slowing things down on the roads. We were there on time, but both P and T, and F and C were badly delayed. We passed the time enjoying the real fire and a glass of prosecco and olives.
Lovely food - my fish and chips was positively minimalist compared to the roasts - fine by me. Also had a prawn cocktail to start. Good to catch up with everyone's news.
Got home, rain now stopped, at 5 to watch a bit of telly with mum (All Creatures Great and Small and Shetland) with mulled wine and nibbles for supper.