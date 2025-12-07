Previous
Giant roast dinners
341 / 365

Giant roast dinners

The Sunday roast at the Dog House was something else. Quite glad I didn't go for it, it was huge.

Quite exhausted after yesterday's Kew exertions and trying to sleep with sore legs. It took a while to get firm details about our meetup today with the VDBs. While waiting, had a light breakfast and sorted mum out with something cooked as we'd be out most of the afternoon. Put a salad lunch in the fridge for her too.

Left for a 1.30 reservation at this pub near Epping, the rain quite heavy and obviously slowing things down on the roads. We were there on time, but both P and T, and F and C were badly delayed. We passed the time enjoying the real fire and a glass of prosecco and olives.

Lovely food - my fish and chips was positively minimalist compared to the roasts - fine by me. Also had a prawn cocktail to start. Good to catch up with everyone's news.

Got home, rain now stopped, at 5 to watch a bit of telly with mum (All Creatures Great and Small and Shetland) with mulled wine and nibbles for supper.

Harvest https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2025-12-07

7 December 2025
Tawney Common near Epping, Essex
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
That looks a good roast.
December 7th, 2025  
KV ace
Great smiles and what a spread! Looks yummy. Sounds like you made a good choice with your meal.
December 7th, 2025  
xbm ace
Excellent. Glad you enjoyed it.
December 7th, 2025  
