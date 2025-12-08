Festive front garden

Discreet lights and tree in a front garden as I got off the bus.
Very tired this morning and couldn't get myself moving after a restless night. Was running very late into the office. Day terribly busy with planned and unplanned stuff including an urgent announcement for tomorrow and a submission to help my boss with.
So busy I ignored my prompts to take breaks all day and my legs were very bad by close of play. Funnily I always get offered seats on the tube and I always politely turn them down - mainly because people are always getting off. But this time - the one time I really felt the need, nobody did - so I asked and got one. And getting off the bus near home, my legs still strange, I suddenly felt lightheaded and had to stop till it has passed. I'm in a right old state.
Made mum's lunch for tomorrow and put a shopping order in while Dave sorted dinner and made me a gin and tonic.
Hoping tomorrow will be a more pleasant day for you.