Previous
Festive front garden by boxplayer
342 / 365

Festive front garden

Discreet lights and tree in a front garden as I got off the bus.

Very tired this morning and couldn't get myself moving after a restless night. Was running very late into the office. Day terribly busy with planned and unplanned stuff including an urgent announcement for tomorrow and a submission to help my boss with.

So busy I ignored my prompts to take breaks all day and my legs were very bad by close of play. Funnily I always get offered seats on the tube and I always politely turn them down - mainly because people are always getting off. But this time - the one time I really felt the need, nobody did - so I asked and got one. And getting off the bus near home, my legs still strange, I suddenly felt lightheaded and had to stop till it has passed. I'm in a right old state.

Made mum's lunch for tomorrow and put a shopping order in while Dave sorted dinner and made me a gin and tonic.

Music https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2025-12-08

8 December 2025
Walthamstow E17
8th December 2025 8th Dec 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
93% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A nice capture.
Hoping tomorrow will be a more pleasant day for you.
December 8th, 2025  
Sam Palmer
Very festive. Hope you have a better day tomorrow.
December 8th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
I think you have too much on!! Time to rest up Ayla! Even on your holidays you are busy busy busy! Hope you feel better tomorrow! X
December 8th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Such a charming image
December 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact