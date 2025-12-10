Previous
Bird Tunes by boxplayer
Bird Tunes

An early Christmas present to myself - Miranda Rutter's Bird Tunes tunebook.

Non-working day and lots to do as usual. Mum's dentist appointment had been cancelled which turned out to be a good thing. Dave went out Christmas shopping.

Sainsbury's delivery to put away first thing. And a lot of tidying. Cleared the spare room downstairs and gathered up all the decorations boxes to go back in the loft. Dusted the upstairs spare bedroom. Popped round the corner to the bakery to buy sourdough and cakes.

An important task after - filling the gin baubles. Prepared halloumi peppers, aubergine, courgettes and chips for later before sitting down for a late snack lunch and cake with mum.

Actually found time to play music before supper and an episode of Shetland.

Renee Salamon ace
Nice treat, Ive not heard of bird tune songs book before
LManning (Laura) ace
What a clever idea!
