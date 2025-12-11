Cambridge bauble

Outside the railway station. Here to do Christmas shopping.
Worked at home until 12 before stopping, making mum lunch and rushing out the door. I wanted to go to Cambridge as they have a branch of Seasalt and I wanted to try on a parka they've got in at the moment. Lots of other shops there to pick up useful things.
It's a long trek though from the station to the centre so I grabbed a taxi from the rank. Mild day with odd sunshine periods.
I was between sizes for the parka unfortunately but did pick up loads of presents for others: socks and a a blouse from Seasalt, a book and cards from Heffers, a nice bag from Oliver Bonas and pyjamas and thermals from M&S.
Legs soon tired and it took a while to get an Uber but caught the 5.40 train. Home exhausted for pizza and Shetland.