Cambridge bauble by boxplayer
345 / 365

Cambridge bauble

Outside the railway station. Here to do Christmas shopping.

Worked at home until 12 before stopping, making mum lunch and rushing out the door. I wanted to go to Cambridge as they have a branch of Seasalt and I wanted to try on a parka they've got in at the moment. Lots of other shops there to pick up useful things.

It's a long trek though from the station to the centre so I grabbed a taxi from the rank. Mild day with odd sunshine periods.

I was between sizes for the parka unfortunately but did pick up loads of presents for others: socks and a a blouse from Seasalt, a book and cards from Heffers, a nice bag from Oliver Bonas and pyjamas and thermals from M&S.

Legs soon tired and it took a while to get an Uber but caught the 5.40 train. Home exhausted for pizza and Shetland.

11 December 2025
Cambridge
11th December 2025 11th Dec 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Love Cambridge. Almost moved there a few years ago. Nice shot
December 11th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Nice street capture.
December 12th, 2025  
