Round the side of the church where our choir sang during the afternoon carol service.
Into the office and a rushed morning as I had meetings from 9 - was nice to see colleague R in, still down in London after a training day yesterday.
Left for choir practice just before 12 followed by the service at 1. Church packed and it was a lovely hour. Back at work, the afternoon was less frenetic and we also had book club, Fahrenheit 451 splitting the group somewhat.
At home, we had a smorgasbord supper as sister S and N had popped in on the way to the airport to see mum and left us with bread, olives and other things they couldn't use up.