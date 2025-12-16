Previous
Shalom by boxplayer
350 / 365

Shalom

Round the side of the church where our choir sang during the afternoon carol service.

Into the office and a rushed morning as I had meetings from 9 - was nice to see colleague R in, still down in London after a training day yesterday.

Left for choir practice just before 12 followed by the service at 1. Church packed and it was a lovely hour. Back at work, the afternoon was less frenetic and we also had book club, Fahrenheit 451 splitting the group somewhat.

At home, we had a smorgasbord supper as sister S and N had popped in on the way to the airport to see mum and left us with bread, olives and other things they couldn't use up.

Boxes https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2025-12-16

16 December 2025
Pimlico SW1
16th December 2025 16th Dec 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
95% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
A sad reminder of recent events. A nice image though.
December 17th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Yes sad🥲
December 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact