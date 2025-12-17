Previous
Leaf by boxplayer
351 / 365

Leaf

The tree in front of this house still had a lot of leaves which it's been continuing to shed as if autumn had never left us.

On the way to mum's chiropodist appointment. Stopped at the Querky café for brunch - mum a veggie breakfast and me French toast with berries. Bumped into S's husband Ian there.

Got home and spent most of the rest of the day on the laptop - ordering presents for Ireland, a Kitty calendar for mum, putting in a Sainsbury's order. Also got the last of the Christmas cards written.

Dave came back relatively early from his work Christmas party so we watched Shetland - me and mum having a snack supper.

Lights https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2025-12-17

17 December 2025
Walthamstow E17
17th December 2025 17th Dec 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
96% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Perfectly placed leaf.
December 17th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
We still have some coming down too. I like the tiling on the pathway.
December 17th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Love your tiles! I remember so well your decision to buy that house…….a good few years ago now! Oh I just read so not your house!!
December 17th, 2025  
Madeleine Pennock ace
The image is the leaf! The background makes it seasonal but the colours and the shape of that leaf is delightful. Worth photographing again I think!
December 17th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Two seasons at once
December 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact