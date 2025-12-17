The tree in front of this house still had a lot of leaves which it's been continuing to shed as if autumn had never left us.
On the way to mum's chiropodist appointment. Stopped at the Querky café for brunch - mum a veggie breakfast and me French toast with berries. Bumped into S's husband Ian there.
Got home and spent most of the rest of the day on the laptop - ordering presents for Ireland, a Kitty calendar for mum, putting in a Sainsbury's order. Also got the last of the Christmas cards written.
Dave came back relatively early from his work Christmas party so we watched Shetland - me and mum having a snack supper.