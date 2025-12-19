Previous
Sunny spot by boxplayer
353 / 365

Sunny spot

Kitty visited this afternoon and found the perfect sunny spot on a kitchen chair.

Working from home on a bright sunny day. Walked round the block first thing but undid any of the goodness by buying cinnamon pastries and party nibbles from Tesco. Dave was going to have nibbles after work so I thought me and mum could have our own at home.

As it turned out, he was home earlier than expected, so will be having double nibbles. Looking forward to the last episode of the Shetland series 3 we're watching. We know how to party.

Baking https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2025-12-19

19 December 2025
Walthamstow E17
19th December 2025

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Well the nicest parties are at home sometimes….comfortable with feet up & no facing trekking home in the dark. Your little cat is so sweet….she has adopted you….mum will love that! They can be great company.
December 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very cute kitty…lovely photo
December 19th, 2025  
