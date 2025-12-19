Kitty visited this afternoon and found the perfect sunny spot on a kitchen chair.
Working from home on a bright sunny day. Walked round the block first thing but undid any of the goodness by buying cinnamon pastries and party nibbles from Tesco. Dave was going to have nibbles after work so I thought me and mum could have our own at home.
As it turned out, he was home earlier than expected, so will be having double nibbles. Looking forward to the last episode of the Shetland series 3 we're watching. We know how to party.