Christmas brass

A brass band was playing Christmas favourites at the park market today. A lovely bright day again and relatively warm in the sunshine.

Came here with mum to stock up on kimchi but couldn't be bothered to queue for the French cheese. Dave and I had oysters from the oyster stall along with a glass of prosecco each.

Grabbed brunch from the street food stalls - a halloumi wrap for mum and an indifferent paella for me and Dave. Dave took mum home after and I had a quick look in the nice shops in Hoe Street still looking for cracker presents - found nice small perfumes.

At home, useful jobs done - cleaned the fridge and cleared the table to make room for the Christmas runner and candles. Kitty visited and slept on a chair. Some money admin after, which of course took longer than ideal.

Cooked a quick grilled cauliflower cheese to go with kale and leftover paella and we started on series 4 of Shetland.

20 December 2025
Walthamstow E17
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

