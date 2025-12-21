Previous
Leporine tree by boxplayer
355 / 365

Leporine tree

Dave has put our hare decorations on the bedroom fibre optic tree and topped it with a hare card he got from Anna.

Last session of the year probably in Islington. Drizzly as I made my way there. A good turnout with E straight from a trip to Stonehenge, L and CD and Mike.

Returned home for snacks with mum and Dave with a baked potato supper later. Tried to make Christmas money payments from my mum to my nieces but apparently Barclays want to do additional checks and I can't speak to them till tomorrow. Well at least they're being vigilant.

Drinks https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2025-12-21

21 December 2025
Walthamstow E17
21st December 2025 21st Dec 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
97% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
A very unusual and special tree topper
December 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact