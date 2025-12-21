Leporine tree

Dave has put our hare decorations on the bedroom fibre optic tree and topped it with a hare card he got from Anna.
Last session of the year probably in Islington. Drizzly as I made my way there. A good turnout with E straight from a trip to Stonehenge, L and CD and Mike.
Returned home for snacks with mum and Dave with a baked potato supper later. Tried to make Christmas money payments from my mum to my nieces but apparently Barclays want to do additional checks and I can't speak to them till tomorrow. Well at least they're being vigilant.