White Horse and Bower by boxplayer
White Horse and Bower

This pub was shut for over a year while they built flats above and refurbished the place. Looking good now.

Last day in the office and last day at work before Christmas. Only a few people in including IE. Very quiet, things really calming down now.

After work, came home via the Pimlico cheese shop and Sainsbury's - buying a selection of cheeses, a side of salmon and a nut roast for Boxing Day.

22 December 2025
Westminster SW1
22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Susan Wakely ace
This looks very nice.
December 22nd, 2025  
FunnyFace
Wow, bet cost them a fair whack in lost revenue. Smart looking pub though.
December 22nd, 2025  
Susan Klassen ace
Looks lovely. Sounds like you got a great selection from the cheese shop too.
December 22nd, 2025  
