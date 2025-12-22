Sign up
Previous
356 / 365
White Horse and Bower
This pub was shut for over a year while they built flats above and refurbished the place. Looking good now.
Last day in the office and last day at work before Christmas. Only a few people in including IE. Very quiet, things really calming down now.
After work, came home via the Pimlico cheese shop and Sainsbury's - buying a selection of cheeses, a side of salmon and a nut roast for Boxing Day.
Baubles
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2025-12-22
22 December 2025
Westminster SW1
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
9072
photos
174
followers
188
following
97% complete
View this month »
Tags
night
,
pub
,
christmas
,
lights
,
lamp
,
decorations
,
christmas tree
,
christmas decorations
Susan Wakely
ace
This looks very nice.
December 22nd, 2025
FunnyFace
Wow, bet cost them a fair whack in lost revenue. Smart looking pub though.
December 22nd, 2025
Susan Klassen
ace
Looks lovely. Sounds like you got a great selection from the cheese shop too.
December 22nd, 2025
