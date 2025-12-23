Previous
Snowflakes by boxplayer
357 / 365

Snowflakes

And baubles decorating this stylish window. Was off today and had a useful one doing the last lot of stuff needed.

Wrapped Dave's Christmas presents, cycled to the high street to get bread and look for picture frames for mum, dusted and tidied the bedroom, hoovered everywhere and put in the big Christmas shopping order. Dave came home after a half day's work and watched 🤣

Finished eventually and relaxed while Dave made smoked salmon and scrambled eggs for supper.

Tenant had been incommunicado worryingly but eventually reappeared and signed the form needed to release the ex-tenant from the tenancy - useful job done.

Colourful https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2025-12-23

23 December 2025
Walthamstow E17
23rd December 2025

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project.
97% complete

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Tasteful window dressing.
December 24th, 2025  
