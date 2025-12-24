Previous
Finnish Christmas dinner
Finnish Christmas dinner

Ay the Finnish church - buffet of fish, potatoes, vegetable casseroles and rye bread.

Slightly more stressed day than I'd expected seeing as we'd done most things but I felt extremely crabby and everything seemed to take longer than it should. A late breakfast of.sardines on toast, changing the sheets (Dave) and making the gravad lax.

Got ready for the Finnish Christmas dinner but found we couldn't get an Uber in good time. So change of plan, we took the car quickly booking a parking space near the church. But we were now running later than desirable. Got there just by 3 and found a disabled parking bay just by the church so cancelled the booked space.

Calmer now we'd arrived, we had a good dinner from the buffet followed by star pastries and tea and coffee. Bought Karelian pastries and bread after.

Came home to relax with Paddington and trying on my Seasalt sale bargains. Watching Shetland and Mortimer and Whitehouse Gone Fishing Christmas special later.

24 December 2025
Rotherhithe SE16
24th December 2025

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Looks like everyone is happy with their meals! Happy Christmas to you and yours.
December 24th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
It all worked out and a fine dinner too! I’m admiring Dave’s lusekofte - very nice!
December 24th, 2025  
Loopy-Lou
Merry Christmas, lovely dinner too.
December 24th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Good food = happy people.
December 24th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Happy Christmas
Relax….I know how you feel!
December 24th, 2025  
