Ay the Finnish church - buffet of fish, potatoes, vegetable casseroles and rye bread.
Slightly more stressed day than I'd expected seeing as we'd done most things but I felt extremely crabby and everything seemed to take longer than it should. A late breakfast of.sardines on toast, changing the sheets (Dave) and making the gravad lax.
Got ready for the Finnish Christmas dinner but found we couldn't get an Uber in good time. So change of plan, we took the car quickly booking a parking space near the church. But we were now running later than desirable. Got there just by 3 and found a disabled parking bay just by the church so cancelled the booked space.
Calmer now we'd arrived, we had a good dinner from the buffet followed by star pastries and tea and coffee. Bought Karelian pastries and bread after.
Came home to relax with Paddington and trying on my Seasalt sale bargains. Watching Shetland and Mortimer and Whitehouse Gone Fishing Christmas special later.
Relax….I know how you feel!