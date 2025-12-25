Happy Christmas

To all the lovely 365 community - hope you've had rest and peace today and a respite from things that aren't so great.
Had expected to lie in but mum was up relatively early so we got up and going with the day. Started making trifle before we got a few breakfast nibbles together, opened a bottle of champagne and worked our way through our many presents. Lots of nice stuff - all the things I like: chocolate, perfume, jewellery, books, candles and more. Mum was deeply impressed by her Kitty calendar which I'd ordered using some of our favourite Kitty photos.
After an almost-meltdown when I couldn't find the boots I'd wanted to wear, we got out of the house into an extremely cold but beautifully sunny day and walked to the Ferry Boat Inn for Christmas dinner.
A very pleasant change to have someone else make it. I had half expected to be disappointed with small portions, bland food or poor rushed service but it was excellent. Prosecco to start, four courses of good food, very hearty portions and efficient service. We'd brought our own DIY crackers but they provided these too. Only down side was sitting by the back door which banged as people exited to drink outside.
Returned home, stuffed, to veg out watching telly and eating not a whole lot else. Frozen 2, Shetland and a hilarious Amandaland Christmas special.