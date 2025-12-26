Chippie Christmas

The chippie is closed but you can see their Christmas tree together with chip-themed decorations in the window. On a long walk around the block to Coppermill Lane and back first thing. Lots of nice wreaths and decorations around. Another cold but bright day.
A lovely day of doing very little. After returning from my morning walk, Dave prepared what would normally be our Christmas Day breakfast postponed to today - smoked salmon and scrambled eggs with champagne. Mum phoned sister S to wish her a happy birthday - not a great day for a birthday, but she's used to it.
I cycled to the town square to check out the Revel Puck Circus venue but the site wasn't open yet. Came home and prepared potatoes, parsnips and carrots to roast and get mum to do a blind tasting test of Irish cream liqueurs.
Mainly watching films the rest of the day Turner and Hooch, Paddington 2 and Sleepless in Seattle. We did stop to heat up the nut roast and roast the veg - very good with cranberry sauce and gravy - mum had her turkey dinner leftovers. And later another interruption for trifle and tea.