Tightrope walker

What a bunch of amazing talented people - the Revel Puck Circus - local East London company, they've been doing Christmas shows in Walthamstow for several years now but this is the first time we've visited. Mum even enjoyed it once she'd got used to the loud music.
Got there quite early to check out the venue so had time to pop into the mall and buy mum new Skechers trainers. Back at the site, the staff were very good and saved us front seats and explained where we could stow the wheelchair. We drunk mulled cider while waiting for the tent to open. Also bumped into Susanna from ceilidh band class who lives in the village unbeknownst to me before now.
Inside the tent, it was roasting and the music was very loud - thought mum would get fed up, but once it started it was enthralling. Amazing circus skills talent: there was scary aerial acrobatics, mass hula hoop wrangling, juggling, knife throwing, a contortionist, tightrope walking, and an amazing roller skating finale complete with fast neck spinning.
Back home for restful rest of the day: snacks, Mrs Harris goes to Paris, a supper of gravadlax, salad and fried potatoes and It's a Wonderful Life.