Urban Fox mural

Less cold, but also less bright. Passed through Higham Hill Park where the café is open again. And by the allotments, saw a goldcrest and a small group of long tailed tits. Too gloomy to identify solely by sight, the Merlin app helped.
Back home, Dave cooked a substantial halloumi and fried potato brunch. Played a game of Trivial Pursuit after, which Dave won shockingly easily, and we did our London postcodes jigsaw.
Snacks and sister S's Christmas cake later while watching an Unseen tapes programme featuring Abba, the Carpenters and Dolly Parton, Samuel West's tribute to his mother Prunella Scales, and Nordic Train at Christmas.
Music practice followed by supper finishing off the gravadlax, leftover roast veg and trifle while watching Puss in Boots The Last Wish. Early to bed after as I'm back at work tomorrow alas.