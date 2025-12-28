Previous
Urban Fox mural by boxplayer
Urban Fox mural

On a morning walk up to Higham Hill and down again, I came across this new mural, a collaboration involving the local community, the council and fostering families. Find out more at https://www.walthamforest.gov.uk/stories/urban-fox-animated-mural and an animated version of here https://youtu.be/D_hM1h7-tNc?si=LiXufNSUJhGXNwrs

Less cold, but also less bright. Passed through Higham Hill Park where the café is open again. And by the allotments, saw a goldcrest and a small group of long tailed tits. Too gloomy to identify solely by sight, the Merlin app helped.

Back home, Dave cooked a substantial halloumi and fried potato brunch. Played a game of Trivial Pursuit after, which Dave won shockingly easily, and we did our London postcodes jigsaw.

Snacks and sister S's Christmas cake later while watching an Unseen tapes programme featuring Abba, the Carpenters and Dolly Parton, Samuel West's tribute to his mother Prunella Scales, and Nordic Train at Christmas.

Music practice followed by supper finishing off the gravadlax, leftover roast veg and trifle while watching Puss in Boots The Last Wish. Early to bed after as I'm back at work tomorrow alas.

28 December 2025
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project.
KV ace
Sounds like a busy but entertaining day. The mural is quite lovely.
December 28th, 2025  
