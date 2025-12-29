The design on the platform tiles at Tottenham Hale tube station are by Edward Bawden and depict the old ferry across the nearby Lea - as in the Ferry Boat Inn where we had Christmas Day dinner. They've reproduced it on a glass window at ground level.
Shock to the system today having to get up and go to work. Went into the office as I'd rather work at home next Monday, 12th night. Walked to Tottenham Hale for a slightly longer walk, the day cold and gloomy with crows playing chicken along the busy road. Grabbed a cheese and tomato croissant for breakfast.
Obviously like a ghost town at work - a handful of others in. It was also freezing so I came home again at lunchtime glad to walk into a cosy house. Finished off work and we watched the Repair Shop at Christmas, always heartwarming, and the first part of Titanic Sinks Tonight - heart chilling.
Dave now sorting a smoked salmon supper and I suspect we'll watch something else.