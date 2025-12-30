Not for sale

Previous
I think we get the idea. On a walk early this morning before working from home. Felt very tired and found it hard to get moving.

Walked down to hipster bakery Weird Dough and back via the high street, picking up Indian snacks reduced in Lidl and a piece of salmon from Sainsbury's - the gravadlax I made for Christmas was so delicious, I'm making some more.

Quiet at work and I spent most of it working from under the duvet as it was so cosy. Finished work and watched the second episode of Titanic Sinks Tonight and caught up with Finding Father Christmas, a charming little fable.

30 December 2025
Walthamstow E17
Pat Knowles ace
Someone would have their eye on that….it looks nice.
December 30th, 2025  
