Frosty morning on the Lea

The cold weather continues with snow and ice warnings for Friday. Looking out from the bridge by the rowing club.



A late start after putting my head down gone 1.30am. Cycled to the marshes, very cold and my muscles wouldn't work but kept at it. Parked at the Coppermill car park and walked a half hour loop up through Springfield Park and back.



Home for a massive brunch of halloumi, veggie sausage, eggs, mushrooms and tomatoes that Dave rustled up. And after a useful job adding dates to the new calendar.



Music practice before we settled down to watch the Sound of Music - always a fun hours. The excellent Wild London after (I won't forget the hilarious sight of a fox caching its spare chicken bones under the windscreen wipers of a posh car). Prepared supper of gravadlax and leftover roasted veg and we finished off our last day of holiday with Minions: the Rise of Gru.



Work again tomorrow.



1 January 2026

Clapton E5