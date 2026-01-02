Night lights

The almost-full moon competing against urban lights from a quiet street as I walked around the block on a fish and chips errand.
First proper day back at work after the holidays but you wouldn't have known it - if anything it was quieter than the working days in between. Just 3 of our team in and nobody much else seemingly. Lots had taken off this Friday to extend the New Year break into the weekend.
Dave went in but was sent back after half a day and I worked from home but mainly from under the duvet or on the sofa - the weather still cold, though no snow for us.
Worked a long day as I'm always playing catch-up with my hours after bank holidays (annoying but as I work compressed part-time, I only get a percentage of the holiday hours credited to me and after 3 days of bank holidays I'm half a day in debit). Half-watched Chicken Run after.
Walked out into the cold moonlit night later to go for fish and chips, taking the long way round - up to Higham Hill and down again via Blackhorse Lane.
Tonight's film Baz Luhrman's eccentric but compelling Elvis. A sad life.
In very heartbreaking news, a terrible fire disaster in Crans-Montana, Switzerland involving mainly young people. Also found out that the horribly tragic house fire that killed a mother and her two children on Boxing Day involved someone slightly known by my knitting friends. She was also the sister of a slight acquaintance on the folk scene.