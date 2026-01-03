Unity Banner

Still perishingly cold but gorgeous sun. We walked up to the Tavern on the Hill for a very good lunch - oyster mushroom tacos, veggie burgers, fries and sticky toffee pudding. Mum had halloumi and burrata salad. Rather chilly as it had just opened and staff distracted with preparing for a 40th birthday party, but they were still efficient and friendly and the mulled cider went down a treat.
I returned via the small Higham Hill library to extend my walk and take a look at this new mural.
At home, as is often the way when you have a big nosh-up, we all collapsed and rested for the afternoon.
Got up as it got dark - the wolf or cold moon rising - for snacks and telly: Here We Go Christmas special and Aladdin. Temperatures plummeted further.