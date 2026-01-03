Previous
Unity Banner by boxplayer
3 / 365

Unity Banner

A new mural at Priory Court co-created by INSTA and local residents - rather glorious - more at https://www.thedigitalstorycompany.com/our-projects/priory-court-mural-project

Still perishingly cold but gorgeous sun. We walked up to the Tavern on the Hill for a very good lunch - oyster mushroom tacos, veggie burgers, fries and sticky toffee pudding. Mum had halloumi and burrata salad. Rather chilly as it had just opened and staff distracted with preparing for a 40th birthday party, but they were still efficient and friendly and the mulled cider went down a treat.

I returned via the small Higham Hill library to extend my walk and take a look at this new mural.

At home, as is often the way when you have a big nosh-up, we all collapsed and rested for the afternoon.

Got up as it got dark - the wolf or cold moon rising - for snacks and telly: Here We Go Christmas special and Aladdin. Temperatures plummeted further.

Sticky toffee pudding https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2026-01-03

3 January 2026
Walthamstow E17
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
0% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact