Frozen Lea

The river Lea has a thin layer of ice on it as I walked along the towpath. Super frosty this morning after the clear wolf moon night.



Got out for a walk before breakfast, getting a bus up to the canal and walking north up the towpath. Stopped at the café at Stonebridge Lock naughtily having a croissant while sitting outside in the bright sunshine. Returned via the path across the marshes and got a bus back for a second breakfast of leftover fish and chips haha.



Admin after - review chat with Dave, buying train tickets, sorting out returns to Seasalt and ordering mum a foot spa. Cooked a big pot of leek and cannelini bean soup for supper and Dave's lunches.



Snacks and finishing off the last of the mince pies while watching The Secret Garden. Music practice and the healthy soup later with Sister Act 2.



4 January 2026

Tottenham N17