Frozen Lea by boxplayer
Frozen Lea

The river Lea has a thin layer of ice on it as I walked along the towpath. Super frosty this morning after the clear wolf moon night.

Got out for a walk before breakfast, getting a bus up to the canal and walking north up the towpath. Stopped at the café at Stonebridge Lock naughtily having a croissant while sitting outside in the bright sunshine. Returned via the path across the marshes and got a bus back for a second breakfast of leftover fish and chips haha.

Admin after - review chat with Dave, buying train tickets, sorting out returns to Seasalt and ordering mum a foot spa. Cooked a big pot of leek and cannelini bean soup for supper and Dave's lunches.

Snacks and finishing off the last of the mince pies while watching The Secret Garden. Music practice and the healthy soup later with Sister Act 2.

4 January 2026
Tottenham N17
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Suzanne ace
Sounds like a llovely walk and day. All the best for 2026!
January 4th, 2026  
Lesley ace
Ooh great capture of the icy weather
January 4th, 2026  
