Lighting up the dark by boxplayer
Lighting up the dark

Twelfth Night and most of the Christmas decorations and lights in the neighbourhood are down. But these jolly lights were still up tonight.

Worked from home to have one more day with the Christmas tree. After work walked to the central post office to return Seasalt items and checked out TKMaxx for Skechers trainers but didn't find anything.

Returned home for a supper of home-made baked beans (courtesy of Dave's colleague J) and a tuna, chickpea and sweetcorn mix. Started watching series 5 of Shetland.

After, took all the Christmas decorations down, hoiked the tree outside and hoovered. Always sad.

5 January 2026
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Susan Wakely ace
Nice lighting effect.
January 5th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
A nice street capture
January 5th, 2026  
