Lighting up the dark

Twelfth Night and most of the Christmas decorations and lights in the neighbourhood are down. But these jolly lights were still up tonight.
Worked from home to have one more day with the Christmas tree. After work walked to the central post office to return Seasalt items and checked out TKMaxx for Skechers trainers but didn't find anything.
Returned home for a supper of home-made baked beans (courtesy of Dave's colleague J) and a tuna, chickpea and sweetcorn mix. Started watching series 5 of Shetland.
After, took all the Christmas decorations down, hoiked the tree outside and hoovered. Always sad.