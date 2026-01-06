Previous
Flying over thin ice by boxplayer
6 / 365

Flying over thin ice

A thin film of ice covered the lake in St James's Park as I walked to the office. Seriously cold - Dave said it was -5.5 at work. At work, there was even a light snow shower at lunchtime.

After work, went to Oxford Circus, visiting 3 shoe shops, but finding nothing I liked or that was comfortable. Home, dispirited, for pizza and Shetland.

Huddled on a branch https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2026-01-06

6 January 2026
St James's Park SW1
6th January 2026

Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Louise & Ken
What an amazing view you have from this location! You certainly captured the essence of the cold!
January 6th, 2026  
LManning (Laura)
Stunning composition!
January 6th, 2026  
Neil
Fantastic shot, love the birds over the London Eye.
January 6th, 2026  
Carole Sandford
Always a lovely view from this point.
January 6th, 2026  
Beverley
Beautiful capture… I like your PoV very much…
January 6th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft
beautiful , the birds are just fab
January 7th, 2026  
