Flying over thin ice
A thin film of ice covered the lake in St James's Park as I walked to the office. Seriously cold - Dave said it was -5.5 at work. At work, there was even a light snow shower at lunchtime.
After work, went to Oxford Circus, visiting 3 shoe shops, but finding nothing I liked or that was comfortable. Home, dispirited, for pizza and Shetland.
Huddled on a branch
Louise & Ken
ace
What an amazing view you have from this location! You certainly captured the essence of the cold!
January 6th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Stunning composition!
January 6th, 2026
Neil
ace
Fantastic shot, love the birds over the London Eye.
January 6th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Always a lovely view from this point.
January 6th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Beautiful capture… I like your PoV very much…
January 6th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
beautiful , the birds are just fab
January 7th, 2026
